Vigilantes prompt probe of TV news personality after alleged attempt to meet underage girl

SHREVEPORT — Three vigilantes targeting men seeking to prey on underage girls have triggered an investigation into a Shreveport TV personality who has quit his job.

Radio station KEEL said Bill Lunn has not been charged with a crime, but he stepped down as news director and anchor at KTBS. Police opened an investigation after three men said they had trapped Lunn in their own sting operation.

“What we do is like we catch child predators,” Antonio Coleman told KTAL. Coleman said that, for several weeks, he and two other men have pretended to be an underage girl online and enticed men into a meeting for sex.

Shreveport police told KEEL that Lunn called police May 29 to say he had been the victim of a physical assault, but Coleman and others told police about the sting. KTAL reported that police are now investigating possible computer-aided solicitation for sexual purposes.

Lunn operates a charity called Bill's Bikes, which fixes old bicycles to give to children in need.

KEEL reported that police had seized Lunn's electronic devices to determine whether he believed the "girl" he was communicating with was underage. Coleman said he, his cousin Kameron Kennon and a friend, Kataurio Grigsby, said Lunn initiated a conversation with the "girl" online and that "she" clearly told him she was 15.

On May 29, Lunn went to visit the girl but was instead jumped by the three men, according to the media accounts. KEEL said Lunn resigned Monday.