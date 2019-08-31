80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vigil for fallen officers at Healing Place church

3 years 1 month 1 week ago Monday, July 18 2016 Jul 18, 2016 July 18, 2016 11:00 PM July 18, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – A large vigil was held Wednesday night at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge. More than two-thousand people were in attendance. The crowd was made up of denominations from across the city. 

Watch the video of the emotional vigil here.

Here's what's planned for Thursday: 

Thursday, July 21

On Thursday, July 21 the Baton Rouge District of the United Methodist Church will hold a prayer vigil at 12 p.m. downtown in the North Boulevard Town Square.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will also hold a vigil at Greater King David Baptist Church at 7 p.m. 

The Governor's office is hosting a blood drive in front of the State Capitol from 8:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days