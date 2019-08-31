Vigil for fallen officers at Healing Place church

BATON ROUGE – A large vigil was held Wednesday night at Healing Place Church in Baton Rouge. More than two-thousand people were in attendance. The crowd was made up of denominations from across the city.

Here's what's planned for Thursday:

Thursday, July 21

On Thursday, July 21 the Baton Rouge District of the United Methodist Church will hold a prayer vigil at 12 p.m. downtown in the North Boulevard Town Square.



Delta Sigma Theta Sorority will also hold a vigil at Greater King David Baptist Church at 7 p.m.

The Governor's office is hosting a blood drive in front of the State Capitol from 8:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.