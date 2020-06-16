VIDEO: Would-be thieves rip open ATM in botched heist on Florida Blvd. Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - A pair's failed ATM theft was caught on camera, and now police are looking for the suspects.

The crime was caught on camera around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday outside a Capital One bank on Florida Boulevard. The two masked suspects are seen in surveillance video ripping open the machine with crowbars, with a pickup truck carrying a heavy-duty chain just feet away.

After less than a minute of trying to wrestle the ATM open, the two sprint back to their truck and drive off empty-handed.

ATTEMPT THEFT OF ATM MONEY MACHINE

Baton Rouge Police Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying the individuals in the attached video and photo who were attempting to steal an ATM machine from the Capital One Bank located at 9638 Florida Blvd around 3:37am this morning. pic.twitter.com/ppJLfRXf8N — Baton Rouge Police (@BRPD) June 16, 2020

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 225-389-3824.