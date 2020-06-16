90°
VIDEO: Would-be thieves rip open ATM in botched heist on Florida Blvd. Tuesday morning

51 minutes 11 seconds ago Tuesday, June 16 2020 Jun 16, 2020 June 16, 2020 12:14 PM June 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - A pair's failed ATM theft was caught on camera, and now police are looking for the suspects.

The crime was caught on camera around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday outside a Capital One bank on Florida Boulevard. The two masked suspects are seen in surveillance video ripping open the machine with crowbars, with a pickup truck carrying a heavy-duty chain just feet away.

After less than a minute of trying to wrestle the ATM open, the two sprint back to their truck and drive off empty-handed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 225-389-3824.

