VIDEO: Two wanted after chair-swinging fight during celebration in downtown Hammond

August 28, 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

HAMMOND - Authorities are looking for two individuals involved in a brawl at a popular event in Tangipahoa Parish Friday night.

According to Tangipahoa Crime Stoppers, the fight broke out at the Hot August Night celebration in Hammond Agusut 24. Video post by onlookers shows fists flying after an apparent dispute over seating outside the La Carreta restaurant downtown.

Anyone with information on the suspects' identities is asked to contact authorities at 1-800-554-5245.

