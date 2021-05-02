VIDEO: Taser pulled in brawl between women outside downtown club

BATON ROUGE - People were tased, glass bottles were shattered and bodies were slammed after a brawl broke out in front of a club in downtown Baton Rouge over the weekend.

Video posted on social media captured the tail end of the fiasco outside Club 1913, a bar on Third Street near the levee. The footage, recorded by a bystander around 2 a.m. Saturday, shows Baton Rouge police intervene as the confrontation involving roughly a dozen women escalated.

One person can be seen swinging a taser at one point, indiscriminately striking at least two people in her immediate vicinity. A few cops quickly step in as the scuffle turns into an all-out brawl on the sidewalk, with an officer slamming at least one person to the ground.

A BRPD spokesperson says one of the women, 22-year-old Alexis Bowie, was issued a misdemeanor summons for "disturbing the peace by fistic encounter", but no other charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.