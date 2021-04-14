Video shows mariners navigating treacherous waves off Louisiana coast

GRAND ISLE - New video shows the crew of a shrimp boat fearing for their lives as massive swells threatened to capsize their vessel in Gulf of Mexico Tuesday.

The video was taken Tuesday, about 15 miles off the coast of Grand Isle. Aaron Callais was on board at the time, and you can hear him fearing that things could turn deadly.

"It ain't looking good... I love you mom; I need you to put dad on the phone right now... We're about to lose the boat; I think we're going to roll," said Callais.

A lift boat sunk in that same area of the Gulf that same afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard is still searching for a dozen members of that boat's crew as of Wednesday evening. Six people have been rescued so far, and one person has died.