Video shows customers, employees running scared in chaotic BR Walmart situation earlier this month

BATON ROUGE – WBRZ obtained nearly four hours of surveillance video showing the chaotic moments and deputies’ handling of a situation that evacuated an area Walmart and threw part of the area into panic after a 911 call about people fighting and possibly firing shots inside the store at the beginning of August.

The video was released after the WBRZ Investigative Unit filed a public records request for access to the data investigators obtained while working the case.

Two people were charged in the situation at the Walmart on Burbank in Baton Rouge.

No shots were fired but investigators said there was enough concern to file charges against the two people: One who was legally carrying a gun, another who had industrial scissors.

>Click here to see video of one of the men fleeing the store with scissors

The surveillance video shows people running after an altercation between the two escalates at the front of the store. Video also shows people fleeing from emergency exits.

The situation came amid nation-wide fears following mass shootings.

The sheriff's office said such fears spawned the reaction: "Given the recent events in El Paso and Dayton, and given the initial information we received via 911 calls and witnesses exiting the store, we responded with what we feel is appropriate. The national climate regarding these incidents has the nation on edge, and citizens’ anxiety levels much higher than normal. We are in a position that we must respond according to our protocols and training to ensure that we are keeping our citizens safe. I would like to personally thank all of our law enforcement partners, on the local, state, and federal levels, as well as all medical and fire department personnel for the tremendous response to this incident. Preliminary investigation results gathered are that a shooting incident did not occur, however the investigation is ongoing. We will update with any further developments from this incident."

Watch WBRZ News 2 newscasts for more video Wednesday - Newscasts are at 4, 5, 6, 6:30, 10 and 10:30.

*******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz