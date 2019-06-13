Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Teen charged with attempted murder after firing gun at one-year-old's birthday party
HAMMOND - A child's birthday party ended with gunshots and fisticuffs in a Tangipahoa Parish park Wednesday afternoon.
Video obtained by WBRZ shows the tail end of the brawl in Hammond's Zemurray Park. A person who recorded the altercation says the fight broke out during a one-year-old's birthday party.
A small child can be heard screaming in the video as two women tussle on the ground. Another individual can be seen and heard firing a handgun into the air several times, though it did not appear anyone was struck.
Hammond Police say 33-year-old Charlene Jackson and a 16-year-old were arrested. The department says the teen is being charged with Attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm within city limits, aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. Jackson is charged with principal to attempted first-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Carlene Jackson
Investigators believe the disturbance stemmed from another altercation that happened the previous day.
No one was hurt during the confrontation, police said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One-year-old's birthday party interrupted by gunfire, fistfight at Hammond park
-
Driver fled Baton Rouge police, threw drugs out window mid-pursuit
-
Juneteenth celebration breakfast
-
City leaders demand improvement over trash pick up complaints
-
Schools hit by severe weather in Livingston Parish drying out
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field