VIDEO: Teen charged with attempted murder after firing gun at one-year-old's birthday party

HAMMOND - A child's birthday party ended with gunshots and fisticuffs in a Tangipahoa Parish park Wednesday afternoon.

Video obtained by WBRZ shows the tail end of the brawl in Hammond's Zemurray Park. A person who recorded the altercation says the fight broke out during a one-year-old's birthday party.

A small child can be heard screaming in the video as two women tussle on the ground. Another individual can be seen and heard firing a handgun into the air several times, though it did not appear anyone was struck.

Hammond Police say 33-year-old Charlene Jackson and a 16-year-old were arrested. The department says the teen is being charged with Attempted first-degree murder, discharging a firearm within city limits, aggravated criminal damage to property and aggravated battery. Jackson is charged with principal to attempted first-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Carlene Jackson

Investigators believe the disturbance stemmed from another altercation that happened the previous day.

No one was hurt during the confrontation, police said.