Man booked for attempted murder after striking Ascension deputy with ATV

GONZALES - A man was taken into custody Tuesday after he sent a deputy to the hospital over the weekend by hitting him with an ATV.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says the attack happened early Sunday morning while deputies were investigating a burglary alarm in the Dutchtown Meadows neighborhood. Upon arriving, deputies spotted a man driving around recklessly on an ATV.

When they tried to stop the rider, later identified as 35-year-old Joey Joffrion, he refused to pull over and slammed the vehicle into one of the deputies. The attacker fled the area and managed to evade authorities that day.

The deputy was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Joffrion was arrested Tuesday after he agreed to turn himself in. He faces several charges, including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated flight from an officer.