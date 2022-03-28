63°
Latest Weather Blog
Video: Gunfire at rooftop pool party near LSU sends crowd scrambling
BATON ROUGE - The sound of gunfire sent people running from a rooftop party at an off-campus LSU apartment complex Saturday night.
The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. Saturday at Ion Baton Rouge on West Chimes Street. The chaos erupted during a large pool party on the roof of the complex.
Campus police sent out an alert to all students shortly after the incident was first reported.
LSUPD - Reported shots fired at Ion Apts. BRPD and LSUPD have cleared the area. PD believes there is no ongoing threat to campus.— LSU Police Department (@LSUPolice) March 27, 2022
Police said someone fired shots during an argument. Social media video showed partygoers fleeing moments later.
No injuries were reported.
Trending News
Police have not publicly identified any possible suspects.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two people found dead after reported stabbing in Brusly; person of interest...
-
Committee meeting Monday to discuss potential locations for new Mississippi River Bridge
-
Louisiana House passes a bill inspired by a resident with autism
-
Local family-owned business uses state competition award to accomplish big goals
-
Another effort underway to establish new juvenile detention center
Sports Video
-
Myles Brennan getting back healthy in spring practice
-
LSU Football starts Spring Practice
-
LSU women's hoops' tournament run ends with 79-64 loss to Ohio State
-
New legislation would give adoptees access to birth certificate
-
Kim Mulkey buys out student section ahead of LSU and Ohio St....