Video: Gunfire at rooftop pool party near LSU sends crowd scrambling

1 day 9 hours 56 minutes ago Saturday, March 26 2022 Mar 26, 2022 March 26, 2022 10:09 PM March 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - The sound of gunfire sent people running from a rooftop party at an off-campus LSU apartment complex Saturday night.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the shooting around 9 p.m. Saturday at Ion Baton Rouge on West Chimes Street. The chaos erupted during a large pool party on the roof of the complex.

Campus police sent out an alert to all students shortly after the incident was first reported.

Police said someone fired shots during an argument. Social media video showed partygoers fleeing moments later.

No injuries were reported.

Police have not publicly identified any possible suspects.

