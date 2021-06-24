VIDEO: Florida police officer hospitalized after being shot in head; manhunt underway for gunman

DAYTONA BEACH - A Florida police officer is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in the head Wednesday night. The man suspected of shooting him is still on the run.

The Daytona Beach Police Department released 30 seconds of body camera video which shows the unnamed police officer approaching the suspect sitting in a parked car. Reports said the officer was called to investigate a suspicious vehicle.

“How’s it going? Do you live here?” the officer asked the man.

“What’s going on? What’s going on now? Don’t do this. Why are you asking me if I live here,” the suspect said as the officer repeatedly asked him to sit back down in his car.

A struggle broke out between the two, and a single gunshot is heard in the video before the officer falls to the ground.

Police have identified the suspect as Othal Wallace, 29. An extensive manhunt unfolded overnight in Florida and has spread to neighboring states, according to WJXT.

Officials said the officer, who has not been identified, is 26 years old and has been with the department for three years. The officer is hospitalized in critical condition but is showing some signs of improvement, the department said Thursday.