VIDEO: Cortana Mall torn down as city clears way for new Amazon facility

Monday, March 22 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The buildings that formerly made up the Cortana Mall began coming down Monday as workers clear space for a new Amazon distribution center. 

Crews were seen demolishing the abandoned mall late Monday morning. Workers moved in little less than two weeks after the East Baton Rouge Metro Council approved the rezoning of the property, giving Amazon's contractor the go-ahead.

Recently obtained documents revealed is Amazon paying at least $17 million for the property, which it plans to transform into a 3 million-square-foot, five-level fulfillment center.

The Dillard's clearance store, the last remaining anchor tenant on the Cortana property, will officially close next month.

