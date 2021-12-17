70°
VIDEO: BRFD sends new recruits through training drills, live burn scenarios
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department held a "night burn" Wednesday evening for 2018 firefighter recruits.
BRFD's Training Division led new recruits through live burn scenarios and simulated training exercises at the LSU Fire Training Institute. The drills are meant to help fine-tune new firefighters, and help them gain experience in battling a blaze.
Fourteen recruits were there from the Baton Rouge Fire Department; three from the Zachary Fire Department were also in attendance.
