Victim shot after telling suspect to move out of apartment

BATON ROUGE - A 60-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly shot a victim over the weekend.

On July 27, police responded to the 4300 block of Denham Street in reference to a shooting. At the scene, authorities found blood and a spent shell casing.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle. While speaking with police the victim said he was shot by Lonnie McCray.

During the investigation, authorities learned McCray had lived with the victim and another person for a year. On the day of the incident, McCray and the victim had gotten into an argument.

Authorities say the victim told McCray he needed to "move out and get his own place." At some point, McCray armed himself with a gun and approached the victim outside the apartment.

He then fired one shot. The victim sustained a graze wound to the side of the head.

McCray was charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.