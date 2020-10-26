Victim of violent Tiger Stadium mugging recalls terrifying encounter

BATON ROUGE - Life-long LSU fan and grandfather Danny Dwyer hardly ever misses a Tigers home game.

"There's always excitement when you go into Tiger Stadium, because it is Tiger Stadium. It is one of the greatest venues on the planet," Dwyer said.

But that excitement turned to terror Saturday, as Dwyer would end the night in the hospital. On a high after Saturday night's beat-down of the Gamecocks, Dwyer decided to stop to use the bathroom on the lower level near the south side before leaving.

"When I went in there, I noticed that there were four guys in there, and then there was a young man who was sweeping the floor and cleaning up."

Eventually, the other men left and it was just him and the custodian.

"The next thing I know there are two hard blows to the back of my head, and then I was staggering backwards and fell on the floor. And when I was on the floor, the person continued to hit me on the top of my head."

He doesn't remember it all, but says he recalls the man telling him to 'stay down.'

"I knew I was in trouble. This might be the last time that I get to see my grandkids or my wife."

Finding the strength to stand, he realized the extent of his injuries.

"I regained my senses and picked up my hat, my mask and my glasses. And it was then that I noticed I was bleeding pretty profusely," Dwyer said.

Four police men who had been standing outside the restroom but did not hear the attack quickly got him medical help. Dwyer had several contusions on his scalp and ear but luckily nothing more.

The suspect made off with his wallet he says contained only about $100.

Although he's beaten an bruised, Dwyer says the terrifying incident won't deter him from going back for the next home game.

"Two reasons: One, I love LSU football, and they're playing the University of Alabama," Dwyer explained. "It may scare me from going into a men's room, but it'd never stop me from going to an LSU football game."

The university announced Monday afternoon that a member of a cleaning crew contracted by LSU was suspected in the attack. You can read more about the arrest here: https://www.wbrz.com/news/member-of-cleaning-crew-allegedly-mugged-beat-fan-at-tiger-stadium