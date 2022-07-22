74°
Victim of shooting on Sycamore Street Thursday evening reported stable
BATON ROUGE - One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Sycamore Street Thursday evening.
Authorities responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Sycamore Street.
One person was reportedly injured and transported to a hospital in critical condition. Officials said the victim was in stable condition as of Friday morning.
No more information was immediately available.
