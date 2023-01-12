57°
Latest Weather Blog
Victim claims landlord attacked him with knife near O'Neal Lane, deputies say
BATON ROUGE - A man told sheriff's deputies his landlord attacked him with a knife late Thursday afternoon.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to the confrontation at a business on O'Neal Lane around 4:41 p.m. Thursday. The victim told deputies his landlord cut him with a knife.
The victim was taken to a hospital, and his current condition is unknown.
The attacker was taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.
Trending News
No other details were immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BR city officials look to mitigate congestion on surface streets during I-10...
-
Officials identify body found near fairgrounds along Ascension-East Baton Rouge parish line
-
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus...
-
State Police suspends pair of troopers charged in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest
-
West Feliciana students get hands-on training for CPR and AEDs
Sports Video
-
Former LSU basketball star Quianna Chaney's on-court view of the Seimone Augustus...
-
LSU ramps up concern over gymnasts safety
-
Southern men and women sweep hoops contest over Bethune-Cookman
-
Black and Gold Report: Carolina Panthers vs New Orleans Saints
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: New Years Edition