Victim claims landlord attacked him with knife near O'Neal Lane, deputies say

BATON ROUGE - A man told sheriff's deputies his landlord attacked him with a knife late Thursday afternoon.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to the confrontation at a business on O'Neal Lane around 4:41 p.m. Thursday. The victim told deputies his landlord cut him with a knife.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and his current condition is unknown.

The attacker was taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

No other details were immediately available.