57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Victim claims landlord attacked him with knife near O'Neal Lane, deputies say

3 hours 16 minutes 46 seconds ago Thursday, January 12 2023 Jan 12, 2023 January 12, 2023 5:32 PM January 12, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A man told sheriff's deputies his landlord attacked him with a knife late Thursday afternoon.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said it responded to the confrontation at a business on O'Neal Lane around 4:41 p.m. Thursday. The victim told deputies his landlord cut him with a knife.

The victim was taken to a hospital, and his current condition is unknown.

The attacker was taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Trending News

No other details were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days