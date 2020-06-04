86°
Latest Weather Blog
Vehicle crashes through library off Highland Road, no serious injuries reported
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a vehicle that crashed into the a public library Thursday afternoon.
The incident was reported around 1:30 p.m. at the Carver Branch Library on Terrace Avenue near Highland Road. Photos show that the vehicle apparently smashed through a large glass window and ended up inside the building.
Authorities say no serious injuries have been reported.
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State offering incentives for conferences, conventions to choose Louisiana to host canceled...
-
Power companies gearing up for severe weather threat this weekend
-
No relief from Comite diversion project until 2021 hurricane season at the...
-
Louisiana colleges, universities talk changes as higher education reopens this fall
-
Even in phase 2, some businesses aren't ready to reopen