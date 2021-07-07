Vax That Thang Up: Louisiana rapper Juvenile remixes hit song to promote COVID vaccine

New Orleans-based rapper Juvenile has remixed his smash hit "Back That Thang Up" into an anthem promoting the COVID vaccine.

The musician released "Vax That Thang Up", featuring fellow artists Mannie Fresh and Mia X, as part of a campaign with the dating app BLK.

A music video produced for the promotion features Juvenile showing off a vaccination card. He told Rolling Stone that he was hoping to have a positive influence on his community through the collaboration.

"We don’t know what we’re facing right now but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive," Juvenile said.

You can watch the full video below.