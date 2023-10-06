Latest Weather Blog
Vanna White says she's worn 6,000 different dresses on 'Wheel of Fortune'
CULVER CITY, California - Wheel of Fortune co-host Vanna White revealed her sparkly dresses worn on the show are "borrowed" from designers.
White was recently interviewed on Larry King's internet show, Larry King Now on Ora TV. Ora TV is an internet and on demand video channel.
White said she has worn 6,000 dresses - none have been the same.
"(Designers) send about forty, fifty dresses," White said. "We do 12 shows in two days, so I pick the top 12 that look the best. Most of them are samples," she said.
White said once she wears them, the dresses are returned to the designer.
She added, some dresses are difficult to wear because she needs to reach above her head for a letter on the top row of the screen.
White, 59, joined the show in 1982. Click HERE to see a gallery of dresses.
Click HERE to watch more on how White selects the dresses.
Watch Wheel of Fortune Monday- Saturday at 6:30 on WBRZ Channel 2.
