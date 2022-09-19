89°
Latest Weather Blog
Van crashes into pawn shop along Airline Highway, police searching for driver
BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for suspects after a vehicle crashed into a pawn shop on Airline Highway early Monday morning.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to 10425 Airline Highway, the address of Xotic Pawn, on reports of a van through the building. BRPD says responding units are attempting to find the drivers of the vehicle.
Trending News
This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Person killed in major crash near BRCC Acadian campus Monday
-
2022 Baton Rouge Area Volunteer Activists - Sunday Journal
-
Rapper Mystikal pleads not guilty in Ascension rape case
-
Two arrested after gunfight between vehicles on Hundred Oaks Avenue
-
Police investigating after van reportedly crashed into pawn shop