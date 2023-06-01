Vacant house ruled total loss after Thursday morning fire that damaged nearby home

BATON ROUGE - A vacant home was a total loss after a fire Wednesday that also caused minor damage to a neighboring house.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the home on Byron Street shortly after 6 a.m. Wednesday. The partially-constructed home was engulfed in flames, fire officials said, but crews were able to get the flames under control shortly before 6:30 a.m..

The fire reportedly caused minor damage to a neighboring home, but no injuries were reported. The building was a total loss.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire.