US Police Canine Association region 10 trials award named in honor of EBRSO deputy

BATON ROUGE - According to a Friday morning news release from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO), over the past week the EBRSO K-9 Division participated in the US Police Canine Association region 10 trials.

The event is a series of trials that test each animal's ability in the arenas of evidence search, criminal apprehension, obedience, agility, suspect search, and narcotics detection.

A total of 48 K-9s from across the state participated.

According to EBRSO's news release, the following deputies achieved awards in specific areas:

-Lt. Cody Grace and K-9 Lennox - 1st place agility, 2nd place obedience, 2nd place criminal apprehension

-Cpl. Jeremy Yantis and K-9 Kees – 4th place overall, 1st place obedience, 2nd place scent work





Earlier this year the USPCA region 10 board voted to have one of the awards named after Lt. Steven Whitstine, a beloved EBRSO deputy who passed away unexpectedly in May of 2019 due to heart failure. 2021 marks the first year the EBRSO K-9 division participated since the passing of Lt. Whitstine.

As a result of the board's vote, the award that was once known as, 'The Rookie Dog Award' is now called "The Steven D. Whitstine Rookie Dog Award."

Prospective recipients of this award must be new handlers participating for the first time in trials, or veteran handlers with a new dog that is participating for the first time.

The recipient is chosen after scores of eligible handlers are tallied, and the handler with the highest score is revealed as the winner.

Lt. Whitstine’s wife Elisha Whitstine attended the event and presented the award to the winner, Lt. Quinn Bivona of the Hammond Police Department.

Click here for more on EBRSO's K-9 Division.