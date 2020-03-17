Uptick in online shopping results in Amazon hiring spree

Photo: Reuters

While the spread of novel coronavirus has resulted in massive financial woes for companies around the world, Amazon does not appear to be suffering.

In fact, the company announced plans to hire an additional 100,000 warehouse workers in the U.S., to deal with a surge in sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

The online retail giant also said it would increase pay for staff in the United States, United Kingdom, and Europe.

The BBC reports that an uptick in its number of online customers/orders has put pressure on the company's delivery systems.

This is no surprise, as customers around the world practice social isolation and begin to favor online shopping to in-person purchases at local retail outfits.

The virus outbreak, which has caused over 7,000 deaths across the globe, has prompted lockdowns in various countries.

Like Amazon, supermarket chains like Albertsons, Kroger, and Raley's are hiring extra workers as they see an increase in online purchases.

Amazon said it will increase hourly wages by $2 and would provide up to two weeks of pay to all employees diagnosed with the virus.

The company also vowed to set up a $25 million fund to support its independent delivery service partners and drivers.