UPS truck overturns along Pointe Coupee road

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A UPS truck overturned along Joe Beaud Road in Pointe Coupee Parish on Monday.

The Pointe Coupee Fire Dist. 2 responded to the single-vehicle wreck. Firefighters said the driver was able to get out on his own and only suffered minor injuries.

The road was blocked while crews worked the scene, but is back open.