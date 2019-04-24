UPS store receives almost 700 decks of cards addressed to Washington Senator

Photo: KOMO

TUMWATER, WA - A UPS store in Washington says they've received nearly 700 packages of playing cards addressed to Senator Maureen Walsh.

Walsh has been scrutinized over the past week after making controversial comments about daily routines of hospital nurses.

"By putting these types of mandates on a critical access hospital that literally serves a handful of individuals, I would submit to you those nurses probably do get breaks. They probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day," Walsh said while debating a bill that would provide uninterrupted breaks for nurses and health care employees.

UPS confirms 667 decks of cards were sent to Sen. Walsh after a Facebook post began circulating online with the senator's mailing address.

Amidst the backlash, Walsh made a formal apology Monday.

"I love my nurses. I'm really sorry. I'm more sorry about the political gaming that caused this disruption," she said.