UPDATE: Suspect in custody for chase that ended with crash Tuesday morning

BATON ROUGE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said it has taken a man into custody in connection with a multi-parish chase and crash on Tuesday morning.

Anthony Manson, 28, is charged with aggravated flight from an officer, reckless operation, general speed law, two counts of red-light violation, and two counts of improper passing on right shoulder.

Deputies found Manson in East Baton Rouge Parish with the assistance of Baton Rouge police and Louisiana State Police. Officials in St. John the Baptist Parish had contacted the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office with information about Manson, who was wanted in St. John on several charges.

He has been booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Manson's arrest comes one day after law enforcement agencies responded to a crash on Airline Highway at Victoria Street that ended a multi-parish chase.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said a license plate reader caught a vehicle wanted out of St. John Parish. When deputies tried to stop the vehicle, the driver hit a deputy's car and fled into East Baton Rouge Parish.

Traffic cameras showed an abundance of first responders and law enforcement vehicles at the intersection. Traffic on Airline Highway was briefly diverted onto Prescott Road.

No one was injured.