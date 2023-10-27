UPDATE: St. Mary Parish lifts shelter advisory following spill

ST. MARY PARISH - Louisiana State Police Haz Mat lifted the shelter advisory in place for residents after an oil spill in Bayou Teche near the Adeline Bridge occurred on Monday night. Highway 87 is now open, accoriding to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

The portion of Bayou Teche affected by the spill is off limits and is closed to vessel traffic. Residents are advised to stay out of the bayou.

The U.S. National Coast Guard said that a contractor is cleaning about 11,500 gallons of oil that overflowed from a tank being filled, however investigators don't know how much of the oil got into the water.

The fire department, U.S. Coast Guard and Louisiana State Police responded to the call and more than 200 yards of oil boom were in place to contain the spill.

The Coast Guard says the spill was reported by PSC Industrial Outsourcing.



Lt. j.g. Lisa Siebert says much of the oil ended on the ground rather than a nearby bayou. The Environmental Protection Agency took over the investigation and cleanup supervision.

We'll have more information as it becomes available.