UPDATE: I-10 West now open on Basin Bridge after wreck, medical helicopter called
UPDATE: The both lanes of the bridge are now open.
RAMAH- I-10 Westbound on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge is shut down due to a wreck.
It happened near milepost 130.
The wreck was reported around 8:30 Sunday night. Authorities say two people were injured. Medical helicopters are on their way to the wreck.
Officials say the injuries are non-life threatening.
