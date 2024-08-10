UPDATE: Former LSU receiver Drake Davis bonded out of jail

UPDATE: Davis was released from custody Friday evening on bond.

BATON ROUGE - A judge will allow former LSU football player Drake Davis to be released from jail, but with some major stipulations.

Davis was arrested on domestic battery charges for the second time this past week. He had been briefly jailed in late August on charges of second-degree battery related to four separate incidents where he allegedly beat his then-girlfriend.

His second arrest came after he was accused of violating a court order and seeking out the victim again. He was then booked on new battery charges after he allegedly struck and strangled the woman before ripping her earring off in the latest encounter. A witness provided photos of the victim's injuries sent over text message.

After he was booked on the new charges, a judge ordered that he be held in jail without bond.

Since then, Davis was additionally booked on child pornography charges after investigators found lewd photos of juveniles in his text messages. Police say they stumbled across the videos while investigating the abuse allegations.

Davis appeared in two separate court hearings Friday. In the first hearing the judge decided to allow for Davis' release with several restrictive conditions:

Davis must meet the following conditions:

Live 50 miles away from victim

Remain under house arrest with curfew

No contact with the victim

No “smart communications”

No internet access or pornography

Undergo mental health assessment within seven days

No drugs or alcohol

Live with GPS monitoring

The judge issued a $25,000 bond for the domestic violence arrest. Another judge in Davis' second hearing set a $15,000 bond for the child pornography charges.