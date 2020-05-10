62°
UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-10 westbound
I-10 westbound has been closed due to a car accident.
Officials are asking travelers to find another route if they planned to drive west on I-10.
Details are limited at this time.
All lanes are open on I-10 West at US 61 (Airline Highway). Congestion is minimal.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 11, 2020
The right lane is now open on I-10 West at US 61 (Airline Highway) and the two left lanes remain blocked due to an accident. Congestion is minimal.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 11, 2020
I-10 West is closed at US 61 (Airline Highway) due to an accident. Congestion is minimal at this time. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.— Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) May 10, 2020
