Upcoming legislation pushes for low income families to opt for healthier food options

BATON ROUGE - In a battle between fruit and fruit flavored, one lawmaker is pushing for sweets to take a backseat. State representative Troy Romero's (R) proposed bill could limit what low income families are able to buy from the grocery store, like candy and foods that are high in sugar.

Romero's proposed bill would exclude Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients from buying groceries deemed unhealthy. SNAP works by providing a monthly grocery stipend for individuals with income below the poverty line.

Tony Romero says his bill is about getting back to basics and feeding families food that's good for them.

"We heard time and time again during COVID how unhealthy Louisiana is," Romero said. "We're first in diabetes. We're first in obesity."

Romero says the current list of what's considered unhealthy, according to the bill, is broad. The bill stops SNAP users from buying foods high in sugar, salt and fat. He believes the list will become more clear as it works through committees and debates.

"This bill is not trying to stop anyone from buying snacks," he said. "It's just strictly trying to provide healthier choices for the people that are on SNAP benefits."

Critics argue that when money's tight, opting for pretzels is more affordable than fresh fruit. Johnia Washington lives in Baton Rouge and says she's worried that the bill chips away at how effective the assistance programs are.

"It's just not feasible in the world we live in," Washington said.

Washington says she's worried about the neighborhoods that don't have fresh and healthy options available at the nearest grocery store.

"It's also in my opinion more expensive to eat on the healthier side," she said. "Sometimes it is easier to go pick up a bag of chips or a sandwich that's already made at a convenience store."

While there might be fewer options in the aisles, Romero believes the change will lead to a healthier Louisiana.

He adds that previous legislation pushed to make fresh vegetables accessible. Greaux the Good partners with farmers markets. Every SNAP dollar spent at one of the markets is matched by the program, which means SNAP users can buy double the amount of fresh food, for the same price.

The regular session starts March 11.