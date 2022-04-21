UNO student died from fentanyl poisoning after Uber ride, coroner's office says

NEW ORLEANS - A student that died under unknown circumstances after she disappeared with a rideshare driver following her first Mardi Gras parade apparently died of fentanyl poisoning and ethanol intoxication, the coroner's office told WWLTV.

Ciaya Whetstone was at a New Orleans bar with friends following the parade Feb. 19 and reportedly left with an Uber driver to go back to her apartment. According to Whetstone's roommate, Whetstone went came home, changed clothes and left the apartment again with the Uber driver.

The timeline following their departure is unclear. Whetstone was later brought to a hospital in a private vehicle that same night and was pronounced dead.

Whetstone's family has been pressing for answers since her death.

"No information from the police. [...] No information from Uber on the background of this driver, his route," said Atlanta-based attorney L. Chris Stewart. "They don't know if she was sexually assaulted. They don't know if she was drugged. They don't know anything."

No further information related to the investigation has been made publicly available.