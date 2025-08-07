University of Louisiana system settles out-of-court with woman alleging colleges ignored rape reports

vecteezy

BATON ROUGE - The University of Louisiana school system settled out of court with a woman on Aug. 1 who alleged the system ignored rape reports from multiple women toward a student.

The woman, under the pseudonym "Jane Doe", said Victor Daniel Silva raped her at a house party while both attended Louisiana Tech.

The suit said Silva, while accused by five women of sexual misconduct when he was a student at LSU in 2015 and the University of Louisiana through 2017-18, was allowed to transfer twice from LSU to UL and from UL to Louisiana Tech.

Additionally, the suit said an arrest for second-degree rape resulted in Silva being banned from campus in 2015, but LSU permitted him to transfer to UL and never informed the administration of the full extent of his allegations or his ban from campus. While at UL, three women reported him to the Lafayette Police Department for sex crimes, but the department never informed UL.

Doe said the UL board, at the time of his transfer to Louisiana Tech, knew of the Baton Rouge rape arrest and took no steps to "protect female Tech students from Silva."

Three days after Doe reported the rape to Louisiana Tech, the board allowed Silva to transfer, did not investigate the claim and did not withhold his transcript. Documents say Silva told Doe that their "hands were tied and it could not take any action on her report."

Documents on Aug. 1 said Doe notified the court that the parties agreed in principle to settle and dismiss the case.