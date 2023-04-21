Latest Weather Blog
University Lakes one permit away from restoration project launch
BATON ROUGE - Prep work has been completed and earnest restoration work is set to begin on the University Lakes in Baton Rouge.
"Phase 1" of the revitalization project will start once a final permit is issued by the US Army Corps of Engineers, LSU said on Friday.
PREVIOUSLY: Workers making progress on University Lakes cleaning project
The nearly $18-million first phase is expected to last about one year. According to those involved with the effort, it will include:
- Flood risk reduction efforts accomplished through the dredging of City Park Lake and Erie Lake
- Expanding the footprint of the LSU Bird Sanctuary in University Lake as an outcome of the dredging process
Additional elements of Phase 1, pending upcoming bid packages, include:
- Improvements to May Street
- Interim landscaping along the revitalized shorelines of City Park Lake and Erie Lake (following dredging) and within key project enhancement areas and animal habitats in University Lake, near Stanford Avenue
The project received full funding of $32 million last year.
At that time, Gov. John Bel Edwards called the revitalization effort "an exciting moment for our state and the capital region" and pledged to restore the appeal of the lakes while reducing flood risk for the surrounding area.
RELATED: Study shows LSU University Lakes rank in the top 10 most toxic algal blooms in US
