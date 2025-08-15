University High collect supplies for 2016 flood victims

BATON ROUGE - University High students are collecting household items for 2016 flood victims.

This evening, they held a donation drive for basic household items. Faculty, staff and students came up with the idea this week and asked if students and parents could bring donations to their game against Catholic High.

They teamed up with a local charity, Catholic Charities, who are continuing their effort to help Baton Rouge flood victims.

"I think after Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma came and all the victims and all that happened, we wanted to make sure the victims of the great flood last year were still cared about and were still important...too," University High's Student President Faith Kwentua said.

David Anguillar works with the Catholic Charities and he commends the high school efforts, and says this does not take away from the recent victims of Hurricane Harvey and Irma.



"It's a need for simple things--household goods, bed sheets, kitchen utensils, toiletries, we have about four-thousand families that were still serving and of those most of them, the majority of them, 3,000 of them still lacking in basic household needs," says Anguillar.



"Once we get the necessities and everything donated from the faculty and the administration and all the student body I can see the impact of the victims of the great flood," says Kwentua.