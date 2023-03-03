64°
Latest Weather Blog
United Cajun Navy sets Saturday search for missing Georgia man
BATON ROUGE – The United Cajun Navy will be among those searching Saturday for Nathan Millard.
Millard, 42, was last seen last Wednesday. He was on a work trip to Baton Rouge from Georgia.
Trending News
The search for Millard will begin Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Watermark Hotel, 150 3rd St., where volunteers are asked to check in. It will continue until 4 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Federal, local dollars at work clearing waterways in EBR
-
Baton Rouge man arrested in Ascension horse theft; one adult, two minors...
-
Southern University AgCenter's Livestock Show celebrates its 80th anniversary
-
Police still have little details on Ga. man's disappearance; more groups join...
-
Baton Rouge mom booked for negligent homicide after infant's fentanyl death
Sports Video
-
St. John's big inning hands Southeastern second straight loss
-
Coach Kim Mulkey talks LSU's record-tying season
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs