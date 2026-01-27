United Cajun Navy hits the road, helping neighboring states in freezing temperatures

BATON ROUGE - Although it's more accustomed to operating in hurricanes and flood waters, the United Cajun Navy has refused to let ice and snow stop it from delivering supplies and meals to communities hit hard by recent cold weather.

Tuesday morning, a skeleton crew packed supply boxes. All other volunteers were in the field, rescuing trapped storm victims, providing clothes and feeding families. Mindee Reid volunteers with the non-profit. She's on her own, organizing, lifting, and packing cold-weather supplies.

"It's a lot of work," Mindee Reid, a volunteer, said. "It's a lot of work."

The boxes were packed full of thermals, blankets and jackets. Trucks headed north to Oxford and Rolling Fork, Mississippi, where they deliver warm clothes and cook hot meals for those suffering the cold.

The United Cajun Navy plans to cook chili for more than 500 people.

"There are a lot of vehicles that are on the side of the road," Josh Gill, another volunteer, said.

Gill planned to drive to Oxford. He said that in such dire conditions, bitter college football rivalries such as LSU versus Ole Miss go out the window.

Even as Gill and others hit the highway, more work continued in Baton Rouge.

Todd Terrell founded the United Cajun Navy. He has been answering calls and messages on social media from people asking for help, still stranded in the cold with no power, no food.

"Whenever we ask, people give," Terrell said.

The roads, covered in a layer of ice, are also blocked by tree branches. I-20 was blocked for hours with drivers trapped in their vehicles, barely moving on the snow-packed roads.

Scenes like that frustrate Terrell and his team because they know the need is great, but due to the daunting ice and snow, there's only so much they can do.

"We've made a lot of magic happen over the year, but there have been times where we haven't been able to help like we wanted to," Terrell said. "This ice is just a whole different animal."

The attempt to get aid to some places in Mississippi remains daunting because many roads remain impassable.

To learn more about the United Cajun Navy or to volunteer, click here.