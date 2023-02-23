Latest Weather Blog
United Cajun Navy helps provide more than $1M worth of supplies to Turkey, Syria
BATON ROUGE - As the people of Turkey and Syria grapple with yet another deadly earthquake, here in Louisiana the United Cajun Navy is doing what they do best.
Members have been sorting through hundreds of boxes of donations, handpicking items to make the nearly 7,000 mile journey to Turkey.
"When you lose everything, sometimes you need the basic essentials—a bottle of water, some shoes, a jacket—so that's what we're doing," United Cajun Navy founder Todd Terrell said.
After experiencing three earthquakes and several aftershocks, nearly 50,000 people are dead and millions are without homes.
It's the largest disaster the United Cajun Navy has ever helped with, and the support has been just as big.
"Between us and the partner organizations, we've sent almost $1.5 million worth of supplies. We'll have a final count later today, but I know as of last night, it was about 65,000 jackets, about 1,500 tents, a couple of semi loads of diapers, baby food, all kinds of stuff."
However, it's not the groups first venture into international aid. Terrel says the group was involved when Russia invaded Ukraine last year, but he says this type of charity is different from their usual rescue operations.
Trending News
"This comparing to other disasters—we may not be physically on the ground pulling people out of the rubble, but everyone knows we've got the supplies."
The supplies will be trucked to Houston where they will be flown out in the next few days.
If you'd like to make a donation, please visit the group's Amazon wishlist here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Body found outside residential area off Burbank Drive Thursday
-
At least one dead after crash on Florida Boulevard early Thursday morning
-
17-year-old arrested in Madison Brooks rape investigation indicted, will be tried as...
-
Zachary basketball fans seeking appeal after LHSAA bans them from the playoffs
-
Metro Council deletes item that would distance phsychiatric hospitals from schools and...
Sports Video
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...