Unemployment at its lowest point since start of pandemic

BATON ROUGE - Unemployment rates are at the lowest point since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Louisiana Workforce Commission released information Friday suggesting more people are going back to work.

During the week of April 11, 2020, 79,653 new unemployment claims were filed. This year, only 9,809 new claims were filed for the week ending April 10, 2021.

Total continued claims have decreased drastically as well. For the week ending April 11, 2020, about 217,532 people continued to file for assistance. This week, 50,796 people are continually getting unemployment assistance.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped this month by 0.3 percentage points, making the total unemployment rate 7.3 percent. That is the lowest rate since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

