Unconscious driver hits fire hydrant, crashes into home overnight

BATON ROUGE – A driver lost control of a vehicle and crashed into a house at the corner of Jones Creek and Seven Pines near Tiger Bend late Friday night.

Before hitting the house, the vehicle drove over a fire hydrant. As the hydrant was knocked away from the water line, a geyser of water shot into the road.

The driver was taken to the hospital.

No one in the home was injured.

People at the scene told a WBRZ crew there, the driver may have been unconscious at the time of the crash. Authorities have not released specific information.

******************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz