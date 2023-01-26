Unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Ascension Parish expires Thursday

ST. AMANT - $50,000 could go completely unclaimed—a winning Powerball ticket sold in Ascension Parish in July 2022 expires Thursday.

The numbers for the July 30 drawing were 04-17-57-58-68 and the Powerball number was 12. The winning ticket matched four of the numbers and the Powerball number, but no one has claimed it just yet.

The ticket was sold at Fisherman's One Stop on Highway 22 in St. Amant.

The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim the prize, subject to the Lottery’s hours of operation.