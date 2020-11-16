56°
Unattended pot on kitchen stove causes weekend house fire off N. Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - On Sunday, an early morning fire broke out at a home off N. Foster Drive.
Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department say they were dispatched to the 4700 block of Ritterman Avenue shortly after 3 a.m and found fire in the home's kitchen area.
The blaze was extinguished before it could spread to other areas of the home.
Officials say the rest of the house sustained smoke and water damage and though no one was injured, the incident occurred when nine occupants were in the home, forcing them to flee. So, the Red Cross was requested to provide assistance to the occupants.
Fire representatives say the cause of the blaze has been traced back to an unattended pot on the stove.
