UL of Lafayette reports 10 new cases of COVID-19 came from Greek members

LAFAYETTE - The University of Louisiana at Lafayette announced that 10 students who tested positive for COVID-19 are all from multiple Greek organizations.

According to the University, this week they learned that five members of one sorority, two members of another, and three members of a fraternity tested positive.

Those students are following the University protocols and are now in isolation.

Also, 23 more sorority members are in quarantine due to being in close contact with the affected sorority members.

To keep students safe the University's Student Health Services will notify anyone who has been in close contact with a positive individual and will provide them further instructions.

UL of Lafayette is also providing free, on-campus testing for members of both sororities and the fraternity, and all student organizations are being restricted to virtual-only activities for two weeks.