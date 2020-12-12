Latest Weather Blog
U.S. Department of Energy grants LSU $1.5 million industrial engineering grant
BATON ROUGE - LSU is one of 27 universities across the country that will receive funding from U.S. Department of Energy in the form of an industrial engineering grant.
LSU will receive about $1.5 million over five years. The award will be in the form of cooperative agreements and are subject to congressional approval.
The grant will be used to construct and operate an Industrial Assessment Center.
IACs provide training for undergraduate and graduate engineering students in manufacturing processes, energy assessment procedures and energy management systems. This will enable students to perform on-site assessments of small and medium-sized manufacturing businesses with the help of LSU engineering faculty.
The actions recommended by an IAC aims to yield results in energy savings, potential enhancements and related information technologies for manufacturers at the heart of the U.S. economy.
