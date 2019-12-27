72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

U.S. Coast Guard searches Hawaiian waters for missing helicopter carrying six tourists

3 hours 51 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, December 27 2019 Dec 27, 2019 December 27, 2019 12:52 PM December 27, 2019 in News
Source: BBC
By: WBRZ Staff
Kauai, Hawaii Photo: Hawaiian Tour Website

KAUAI, HI - The U.S. Coast Guard says a helicopter carrying six tourists has gone missing near Hawaii. 

According to BBC World News, the helicopter has been missing since Friday morning.

It had been touring the Napali coast of Kauai island and encountered a cold front that brought scattered showers and wind gusts. 

Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox, of the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Centre in Honolulu, said, "The weather conditions are challenging. We have trained crews responding and on-scene searching for any signs of the helicopter."

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart have joined the search.

Winds on Friday were reported to be about 28 mph. 

Two of the passengers on the missing helicopter are minors. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days