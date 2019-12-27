U.S. Coast Guard searches Hawaiian waters for missing helicopter carrying six tourists

Kauai, Hawaii Photo: Hawaiian Tour Website

KAUAI, HI - The U.S. Coast Guard says a helicopter carrying six tourists has gone missing near Hawaii.

According to BBC World News, the helicopter has been missing since Friday morning.

It had been touring the Napali coast of Kauai island and encountered a cold front that brought scattered showers and wind gusts.

Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Cox, of the Coast Guard Joint Rescue Command Centre in Honolulu, said, "The weather conditions are challenging. We have trained crews responding and on-scene searching for any signs of the helicopter."

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter and the Coast Guard Cutter William Hart have joined the search.

Winds on Friday were reported to be about 28 mph.

Two of the passengers on the missing helicopter are minors.