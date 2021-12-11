75°
Latest Weather Blog
U-High wins state title game over E.D. White
The University High Cubs took out E.D. White in the Division 2 Select state title game on Friday on Cajun Field in Lafayette.
Andy Martin's team leaned on their defense and made the critical plays when they counted to secure the 14-7 victory.
Trending News
Cubs quarterback Blake Abney was named the games most outstanding player, however coach Martin credited the the Cubs defense as the key to stopping the Cardinals and securing the win.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
U-High Cubs bring home state title in football
-
Garth Brooks' Tiger Stadium show sold 90,000 tickets in 2 hours
-
Saturday's Parades will roll through Baton Rouge despite possible rainy weather
-
City parish gets millions to fix stormwater drainage issues
-
Parish officials offer reward in repeated street sign theft
Sports Video
-
U-High Cubs bring home state title in football
-
Highlights: Southern Lab Kittens bring home high school state title
-
QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...