Tyler Perry using private seaplane to deliver supplies to hurricane-ravaged Bahamas

BAHAMAS - Famous writer/director and Louisiana native Tyler Perry is once again using his resources for good, routing his own private plane to bring supplies to the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian left a trail of destruction throughout the islands.

The Atlanta-based entertainer vowed on social media Tuesday to do "whatever I can" to help the ravaged Bahamas.

Though Perry has mentioned little of his efforts since then, TMZ reported his good deeds Thursday, publishing photos which show the interior of his private seaplane crammed with supplies ranging from bottled water to diapers. The aircraft also reportedly transported seven people on its return trips, including small children, a pregnant woman and others in need of medical attention.

The plane made two trips Thursday, and reports suggest Perry plans for it to do several more.

Perry has been known to devote his money to help others, including when he offered to help the family of a single mother who was killed in Atlanta earlier this year.