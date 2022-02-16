Two years after pandemic began, governor says no more COVID restrictions in Louisiana

Two years after the coronavirus first took hold, Louisiana is heading full-steam into Mardi Gras season without any COVID mitigation measures being enforced.

Governor John Bel Edwards announced Wednesday that he extended the public health emergency order for the state but without any of the restrictions that have defined the past two years of the pandemic.

“While my order does not include any required mitigation measures, it is very important that people continue to take into account their own personal risk of serious illness if they get COVID, including if they are immunocompromised, have comorbid health conditions or are unvaccinated,” the governor said in a statement. “I hope we never go back to the kind of strict mitigation measures needed before the vaccines.

While there are no longer any restrictions being enforced on a state level, federal regulations still require masks in health care and public transit settings. Local governments and school districts may also require masks as they see fit.