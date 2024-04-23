Two West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office employees on leave during criminal investigation

BATON ROUGE - Two West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office employees have been placed on administrative leave while deputies conduct a criminal investigation.

A WBRSO spokesperson said there are criminal investigations in both East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes and one of the employees was charged in EBR for stalking. The officers will be on leave until both sheriff's offices wrap up their investigations.

No more information about the employees or their alleged crimes were released.